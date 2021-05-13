Global Automotive Grommet Component Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Grommet Component market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Grommet Component market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Grommet Component market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Grommet Component industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Grommet Component Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Grommet Component market covered in Chapter 4:

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Continental AG

Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd.

TRELLEBORG AB

TOYODA GOSEI CO., LTD

HUTCHINSON SA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Grommet Component market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

EPDM

NR

SBR

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Grommet Component market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Grommet Component Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 EPDM

1.5.3 NR

1.5.4 SBR

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Grommet Component Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger car

1.6.3 LCV

1.6.4 HCV

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Automotive Grommet Component Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Grommet Component Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Grommet Component Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Grommet Component Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Grommet Component

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Grommet Component

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Grommet Component Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation

4.1.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Grommet Component Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Federal-Mogul Corporation Automotive Grommet Component Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Federal-Mogul Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Continental AG

4.2.1 Continental AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Grommet Component Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Continental AG Automotive Grommet Component Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Continental AG Business Overview

4.3 Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd.

4.3.1 Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Grommet Component Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd. Automotive Grommet Component Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 TRELLEBORG AB

4.4.1 TRELLEBORG AB Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Grommet Component Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 TRELLEBORG AB Automotive Grommet Component Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 TRELLEBORG AB Business Overview

Continued…

