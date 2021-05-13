Global Specialty Tire Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Specialty Tire market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Specialty Tire market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Specialty Tire market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Specialty Tire industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Specialty Tire Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Specialty Tire market covered in Chapter 4:

Continental

Kumho

Pirelli

Zhongce

MRF

Giti

ATG

Mitas

Xugong

Titan

Apollo

Triangle

Sumitomo

Cheng Shin

Xingyuan

Guizhou Tire

Nokian

Linglong

Goodyear

Trelleborg

Yokohama

Chemchina

Bridgestone

BKT

Michelin

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Specialty Tire market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires

Radial Agriculture Tires

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Specialty Tire market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Off-road vehicles

Agricultural equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

