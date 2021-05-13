Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Sensata Technologies Inc.,

WABCO

ZF TRW

NIRA Dynamics

DENSO

NXP

Continental

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.5.3 Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Sensata Technologies Inc.,

4.1.1 Sensata Technologies Inc., Basic Information

4.1.2 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Sensata Technologies Inc., Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sensata Technologies Inc., Business Overview

4.2 WABCO

4.2.1 WABCO Basic Information

4.2.2 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 WABCO Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 WABCO Business Overview

4.3 ZF TRW

4.3.1 ZF TRW Basic Information

4.3.2 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ZF TRW Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ZF TRW Business Overview

4.4 NIRA Dynamics

4.4.1 NIRA Dynamics Basic Information

4.4.2 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

