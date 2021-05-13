Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market covered in Chapter 4:

CITIC Dicastal

Yueling Wheels

Uniwheel Group

Enkei Wheels

YHI

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto

Topy Group

Accuride

Iochpe-Maxion

Zhejiang Jinfei

Alcoa

Borbet

Superior Industries

Ronal Wheels

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Casting

Forging

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Casting

1.5.3 Forging

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 CITIC Dicastal

4.1.1 CITIC Dicastal Basic Information

4.1.2 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 CITIC Dicastal Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 CITIC Dicastal Business Overview

4.2 Yueling Wheels

4.2.1 Yueling Wheels Basic Information

4.2.2 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Yueling Wheels Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Yueling Wheels Business Overview

4.3 Uniwheel Group

4.3.1 Uniwheel Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Uniwheel Group Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

