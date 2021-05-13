Global Automotive Bumpers Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Bumpers market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Bumpers market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Bumpers market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Bumpers industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Bumpers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Bumpers market covered in Chapter 4:

SMG

Benteler

AGS

Faurecia

Toyoda Gosei

Aisin Light Metals

Flex-N-Gate

Eco Plastic Automotive

KIRCHHOFF Automotive

Plastic Omnium

Sungwoo

Ford

Magna International

Alcoa

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Bumpers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Regular/Standard

Deep Drop Bumpers

Roll Pan Bumpers

Step Bumper

Tube Bumper

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Bumpers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Bumpers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Regular/Standard

1.5.3 Deep Drop Bumpers

1.5.4 Roll Pan Bumpers

1.5.5 Step Bumper

1.5.6 Tube Bumper

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Bumpers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 OEM

1.6.3 Aftermarket

1.7 Automotive Bumpers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Bumpers Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Bumpers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Bumpers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Bumpers

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Bumpers

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Bumpers Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 SMG

4.1.1 SMG Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Bumpers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 SMG Automotive Bumpers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 SMG Business Overview

4.2 Benteler

4.2.1 Benteler Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Bumpers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Benteler Automotive Bumpers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Benteler Business Overview

4.3 AGS

4.3.1 AGS Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Bumpers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 AGS Automotive Bumpers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 AGS Business Overview

4.4 Faurecia

Continued…

