Global Auto Transmissions Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Auto Transmissions market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Auto Transmissions market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Auto Transmissions market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Auto Transmissions industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Auto Transmissions Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Auto Transmissions market covered in Chapter 4:

Zhejiang Wanliyang

Harbin Dongan

Geely

Shandong Menwo

Shaanxi Fast

Honda

Chongqing Tsingshan

Volkswagen

DPCA

GETRAG

JATCO

Inner Mongolia OED

Nanjing Punch

Anhui Xingrui

MOBIS

Aisin

SAIC

Chery

Shanxi Datong

Shanghai GM Dongyue

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Auto Transmissions market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

AMT

AT

MT

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Auto Transmissions market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial

Passenger

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Auto Transmissions Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 AMT

1.5.3 AT

1.5.4 MT

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Auto Transmissions Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial

1.6.3 Passenger

1.7 Auto Transmissions Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Auto Transmissions Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Auto Transmissions Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Auto Transmissions Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Auto Transmissions

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Auto Transmissions

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Auto Transmissions Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Zhejiang Wanliyang

4.1.1 Zhejiang Wanliyang Basic Information

4.1.2 Auto Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Zhejiang Wanliyang Auto Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Zhejiang Wanliyang Business Overview

4.2 Harbin Dongan

4.2.1 Harbin Dongan Basic Information

4.2.2 Auto Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Harbin Dongan Auto Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Harbin Dongan Business Overview

4.3 Geely

Continued…

