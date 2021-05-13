Global Auto Transmissions Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Auto Transmissions market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Auto Transmissions market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Auto Transmissions market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Auto Transmissions industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Auto Transmissions Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Auto Transmissions market covered in Chapter 4:
Zhejiang Wanliyang
Harbin Dongan
Geely
Shandong Menwo
Shaanxi Fast
Honda
Chongqing Tsingshan
Volkswagen
DPCA
GETRAG
JATCO
Inner Mongolia OED
Nanjing Punch
Anhui Xingrui
MOBIS
Aisin
SAIC
Chery
Shanxi Datong
Shanghai GM Dongyue
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Auto Transmissions market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
AMT
AT
MT
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Auto Transmissions market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Commercial
Passenger
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Auto Transmissions Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 AMT
1.5.3 AT
1.5.4 MT
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Auto Transmissions Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Commercial
1.6.3 Passenger
1.7 Auto Transmissions Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Auto Transmissions Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Auto Transmissions Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Auto Transmissions Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Auto Transmissions
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Auto Transmissions
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Auto Transmissions Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Zhejiang Wanliyang
4.1.1 Zhejiang Wanliyang Basic Information
4.1.2 Auto Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Zhejiang Wanliyang Auto Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Zhejiang Wanliyang Business Overview
4.2 Harbin Dongan
4.2.1 Harbin Dongan Basic Information
4.2.2 Auto Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Harbin Dongan Auto Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Harbin Dongan Business Overview
4.3 Geely
Continued…
