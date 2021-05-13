Global Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors market covered in Chapter 4:

NGK

Lucas Electrical

ACDelco

Toyota

BorgWarner

Prestolite Electric

Motorcar Parts of America

Robert Bosch

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Remy International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Continental

Hitachi

Denso Corporation

Valeo SA

Autolite

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Axial (Sliding Armature)

Coaxial (Sliding Gear)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Axial (Sliding Armature)

1.5.3 Coaxial (Sliding Gear)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.7 Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 NGK

4.1.1 NGK Basic Information

4.1.2 Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 NGK Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 NGK Business Overview

4.2 Lucas Electrical

4.2.1 Lucas Electrical Basic Information

4.2.2 Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lucas Electrical Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lucas Electrical Business Overview

4.3 ACDelco

4.3.1 ACDelco Basic Information

4.3.2 Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 ACDelco Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 ACDelco Business Overview

4.4 Toyota

4.4.1 Toyota Basic Information

4.4.2 Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Toyota Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Toyota Business Overview

4.5 BorgWarner

4.5.1 BorgWarner Basic Information

4.5.2 Heavy Vehicle Starter Motors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

