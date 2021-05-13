Global Automotive Gears Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Gears market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Gears market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Gears market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Gears industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Gears Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Gears market covered in Chapter 4:

Taiwan United Gear Co

Gleason Plastic Gears

American Axle & Manufa

IMS Gear GmbH

RSB Global

GKN PLC

Cone Drive

Universal Auto Gears

Bharat Gears Ltd

Dynamatic Technologies

Showa Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

AmTech International

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Franz Morat Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Gears market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Others (Composites, Plastics)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Gears market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Steering Systems

Differential Systems

Transmission Systems

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Gears Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Ferrous Metals

1.5.3 Non-ferrous Metals

1.5.4 Others (Composites, Plastics)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Gears Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Steering Systems

1.6.3 Differential Systems

1.6.4 Transmission Systems

1.7 Automotive Gears Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Gears Industry Development

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Taiwan United Gear Co

4.1.1 Taiwan United Gear Co Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Gears Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Taiwan United Gear Co Automotive Gears Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Taiwan United Gear Co Business Overview

4.2 Gleason Plastic Gears

4.2.1 Gleason Plastic Gears Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Gears Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Gleason Plastic Gears Automotive Gears Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Gleason Plastic Gears Business Overview

4.3 American Axle & Manufa

4.3.1 American Axle & Manufa Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Gears Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 American Axle & Manufa Automotive Gears Market Performance (2015-2020)

