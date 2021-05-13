Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Offshore AUV and ROV market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Offshore AUV and ROV market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Offshore AUV and ROV market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Offshore AUV and ROV industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Offshore AUV and ROV Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Offshore AUV and ROV market covered in Chapter 4:

STAPEM Offshore

TechnipFMC

Kongsberg Maritime

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Fugro

Saipem

Atlas Elektonik

BIRNS, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Bluefin Robotics

DeepOcean

DOF ASA

Subsea 7

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Offshore AUV and ROV market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

AUV

ROV

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Offshore AUV and ROV market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Defense

Scientific Research

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 AUV

1.5.3 ROV

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Defense

1.6.3 Scientific Research

1.6.4 Oil & Gas

1.6.5 Commercial

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Offshore AUV and ROV Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Offshore AUV and ROV Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Offshore AUV and ROV Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Offshore AUV and ROV Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Offshore AUV and ROV

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Offshore AUV and ROV

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Offshore AUV and ROV Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 STAPEM Offshore

4.1.1 STAPEM Offshore Basic Information

4.1.2 Offshore AUV and ROV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 STAPEM Offshore Offshore AUV and ROV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 STAPEM Offshore Business Overview

4.2 TechnipFMC

4.2.1 TechnipFMC Basic Information

4.2.2 Offshore AUV and ROV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 TechnipFMC Offshore AUV and ROV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 TechnipFMC Business Overview

4.3 Kongsberg Maritime

4.3.1 Kongsberg Maritime Basic Information

4.3.2 Offshore AUV and ROV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Kongsberg Maritime Offshore AUV and ROV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Kongsberg Maritime Business Overview

4.4 International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

4.4.1 International Submarine Engineering Ltd. Basic Information

4.4.2 Offshore AUV and ROV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 International Submarine Engineering Ltd. Offshore AUV and ROV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 International Submarine Engineering Ltd. Business Overview

4.5 Fugro

4.5.1 Fugro Basic Information

4.5.2 Offshore AUV and ROV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Fugro Offshore AUV and ROV Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Fugro Business Overview

4.6 Saipem

Continued…

