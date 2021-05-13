Hydrophobic Solvents Market – Business Development, Industry Growth, Top Manufacturers, Size and Forecast till 2028

Global Hydrophobic Solvents supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Hydrophobic Solvents market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period.

The study tracks Hydrophobic Solvents demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyses the impact of covid-19 on chemicals industry in general and Hydrophobic Solvents in particular.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3495

How will Hydrophobic Solvents sales grow in 2021 and beyond?

The Hydrophobic Solvents industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Hydrophobic Solvents will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The chemical activity barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in us chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3495

The chemical sector in japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Hydrophobic Solvents Market: Market Segmentation

The hydrophobic solvents market is segmented into different parts based on applications and geography.

Based on application, the hydrophobic solvents market is segmented into:

Cleaning Solvents

Extraction Solvents

Coalescers

Diluents

Compatibilizers

Compounding Agents

Lubricants

Metalworking fluid formulations

Other applications

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Hydrophobic Solvents companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use.

Some of the leading companies in the Hydrophobic Solvents market include xF Technologies Inc., Arkema Group, Eastman Chemical Company, The Merck Group, Kuraray Group and Sonneborn LLC, among others.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3495

Key Regions Analysed

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Country-Wise Inclusions

US Hydrophobic Solvents Market

Canada Hydrophobic Solvents Sales

Germany Hydrophobic Solvents Production

UK Hydrophobic Solvents Industry

France Hydrophobic Solvents Market

Spain Hydrophobic Solvents Supply-Demand

Italy Hydrophobic Solvents Outlook

Russia & Cis Market Analysis

China Hydrophobic Solvents Market Intelligence

India Hydrophobic Solvents Demand Assessment

Japan Hydrophobic Solvents Supply Assessment

ASEAN Hydrophobic Solvents Market Scenario

Brazil Hydrophobic Solvents Sales Analysis

Mexico Hydrophobic Solvents Sales Intelligence

GCC Hydrophobic Solvents Market Assessment

South Africa Hydrophobic Solvents Market Outlook

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical Landscape

PVA Glue Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/pva-glue-market

Wood Glue Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/wood-glue-market

Tiles adhesive Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/tiles-adhesive-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com