Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automatic Number Plate Recognition Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition market covered in Chapter 4:

LILIN

titanHz

MAV Systems

Tattile

Thales Group

Kent Police

NEXCOM

Basler AG

ELSAG North America

Vaxtor Systems

DTK Software

Genetec

Bosch Security

Axis Communications

ARH

INEX TECHNOLOGIES

Digital Recognition Systems

Protech Systems

PIPS Technology

Vigilant Solutions

Petards

Siemens

GeoVision

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Security & Surveillance

Vehicle Parking

Traffic Management

Toll Enforcement

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Government

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Security & Surveillance

1.5.3 Vehicle Parking

1.5.4 Traffic Management

1.5.5 Toll Enforcement

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Government

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automatic Number Plate Recognition Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automatic Number Plate Recognition

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automatic Number Plate Recognition

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 LILIN

4.1.1 LILIN Basic Information

4.1.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 LILIN Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 LILIN Business Overview

4.2 titanHz

4.2.1 titanHz Basic Information

4.2.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 titanHz Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 titanHz Business Overview

4.3 MAV Systems

4.3.1 MAV Systems Basic Information

4.3.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 MAV Systems Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 MAV Systems Business Overview

4.4 Tattile

4.4.1 Tattile Basic Information

4.4.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Tattile Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Tattile Business Overview

4.5 Thales Group

4.5.1 Thales Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Thales Group Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Thales Group Business Overview

4.6 Kent Police

4.6.1 Kent Police Basic Information

4.6.2 Automatic Number Plate Recognition Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kent Police Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kent Police Business Overview

Continued…

