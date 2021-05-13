Global Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Industrial Electric Vehicle market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Industrial Electric Vehicle market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Industrial Electric Vehicle market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Industrial Electric Vehicle industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Industrial Electric Vehicle Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Industrial Electric Vehicle market covered in Chapter 4:

Liberty Electric Cars

John Deere

Caproni JSC

Valence Technologies

Jungheinrich AG

Crown Equipment Corporation

Toyota Motor

ZNTK Radom

Hyster-Yale

VISEDO Oy

MAN Truck & Bus AG

Bradshaw Electric

Kion Group GmbH

Ayton Willow

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Industrial Electric Vehicle market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

BEV

PHEV

FCEV

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Electric Vehicle market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Device

Material

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 BEV

1.5.3 PHEV

1.5.4 FCEV

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Device

1.6.3 Material

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Industrial Electric Vehicle Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Electric Vehicle Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Industrial Electric Vehicle Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Industrial Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Electric Vehicle

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Electric Vehicle

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Industrial Electric Vehicle Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Liberty Electric Cars

4.1.1 Liberty Electric Cars Basic Information

4.1.2 Industrial Electric Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Liberty Electric Cars Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Liberty Electric Cars Business Overview

4.2 John Deere

4.2.1 John Deere Basic Information

4.2.2 Industrial Electric Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 John Deere Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 John Deere Business Overview

4.3 Caproni JSC

4.3.1 Caproni JSC Basic Information

4.3.2 Industrial Electric Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Caproni JSC Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Caproni JSC Business Overview

4.4 Valence Technologies

4.4.1 Valence Technologies Basic Information

4.4.2 Industrial Electric Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Valence Technologies Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Valence Technologies Business Overview

4.5 Jungheinrich AG

4.5.1 Jungheinrich AG Basic Information

4.5.2 Industrial Electric Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Jungheinrich AG Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Jungheinrich AG Business Overview

4.6 Crown Equipment Corporation

4.6.1 Crown Equipment Corporation Basic Information

4.6.2 Industrial Electric Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Crown Equipment Corporation Industrial Electric Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Crown Equipment Corporation Business Overview

4.7 Toyota Motor

Continued…

