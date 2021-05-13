Global ADAS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global ADAS market covered in Chapter 4:
Continental Ag
Ficosa International S.A.
Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Hitachi Ltd
Autoliv Inc
Delphi Automotive PLC
Gentex Corporation
Valeo
Tass International
Infineon Technologies AG
Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Elektrobit Corporation
Mando Corp.
Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.
Mobileye NV
Denso Corporation
Hyundai Mobis
Texas Instruments Inc.
Magna International
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the ADAS market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Adaptive Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection System
Park assistance
Lane Departure Warning System
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Adaptive Front Lights
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the ADAS market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Passenger car
Commercial vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global ADAS Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Adaptive Cruise Control
1.5.3 Blind Spot Detection System
1.5.4 Park assistance
1.5.5 Lane Departure Warning System
1.5.6 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
1.5.7 Autonomous Emergency Braking
1.5.8 Adaptive Front Lights
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global ADAS Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Passenger car
1.6.3 Commercial vehicle
1.7 ADAS Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on ADAS Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of ADAS Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 ADAS Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of ADAS
3.2.3 Labor Cost of ADAS
…continued
