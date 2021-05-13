Global ADAS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global ADAS market covered in Chapter 4:

Continental Ag

Ficosa International S.A.

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Hitachi Ltd

Autoliv Inc

Delphi Automotive PLC

Gentex Corporation

Valeo

Tass International

Infineon Technologies AG

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Elektrobit Corporation

Mando Corp.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Mobileye NV

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Texas Instruments Inc.

Magna International

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the ADAS market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the ADAS market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global ADAS Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Adaptive Cruise Control

1.5.3 Blind Spot Detection System

1.5.4 Park assistance

1.5.5 Lane Departure Warning System

1.5.6 Tire Pressure Monitoring System

1.5.7 Autonomous Emergency Braking

1.5.8 Adaptive Front Lights

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global ADAS Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger car

1.6.3 Commercial vehicle

1.7 ADAS Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on ADAS Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of ADAS Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 ADAS Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of ADAS

3.2.3 Labor Cost of ADAS

…continued

