Global Automotive Castings Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Castings market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Castings market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Castings market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Castings industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Castings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Castings market covered in Chapter 4:

Wotech

Aisin Auto

Sandhu Auto Engineers

Consolidated Metco

Sibar

Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

Ningbo Parison Die Casting

Dynacast

Alu Die Casting

Endurance Group

Rockman Industries Inc

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING

Alcast Technologies

Texas Die Casting

Mino

Kinetic Die Casting Company

Alcoa

Ryobi Die-casting Inc

Pacific Die Casting

GF Automotive

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Castings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Castings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pressure Die Casting

1.5.3 Vacuum Die Casting

1.5.4 Squeeze Die Casting

1.5.5 Semi-Solid Die Casting

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Commercial vehicle

1.6.3 Passenger vehicle

1.7 Automotive Castings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Castings Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Castings Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Castings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Castings

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Castings

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Castings Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Wotech

4.1.1 Wotech Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Castings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Wotech Automotive Castings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Wotech Business Overview

4.2 Aisin Auto

4.2.1 Aisin Auto Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Castings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Aisin Auto Automotive Castings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Aisin Auto Business Overview

4.3 Sandhu Auto Engineers

4.3.1 Sandhu Auto Engineers Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Castings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sandhu Auto Engineers Automotive Castings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sandhu Auto Engineers Business Overview

4.4 Consolidated Metco

4.4.1 Consolidated Metco Basic Information

Continued…

