Global Light Vehicle Transmissions Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Light Vehicle Transmissions market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Light Vehicle Transmissions market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Light Vehicle Transmissions market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Light Vehicle Transmissions industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Light Vehicle Transmissions Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Light Vehicle Transmissions market covered in Chapter 4:

Borgwarner

Eaton Corporation

GM

Honda

Continental

ZF

Chongqing Tsingshan

Jatco

Allison Transmission

SAIC

Magna

MOBIS

Volkswagen

AISIN

Getrag

Zhejiang Wanliyang

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Light Vehicle Transmissions market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

MT

AT

AMT

CVT

DCT

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Light Vehicle Transmissions market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Light Vehicle Transmissions Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 MT

1.5.3 AT

1.5.4 AMT

1.5.5 CVT

1.5.6 DCT

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Light Vehicle Transmissions Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Car

1.6.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Light Vehicle Transmissions Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Light Vehicle Transmissions Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Light Vehicle Transmissions Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Light Vehicle Transmissions Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Light Vehicle Transmissions

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Light Vehicle Transmissions

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Light Vehicle Transmissions Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Borgwarner

4.1.1 Borgwarner Basic Information

4.1.2 Light Vehicle Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Borgwarner Light Vehicle Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Borgwarner Business Overview

4.2 Eaton Corporation

4.2.1 Eaton Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Light Vehicle Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Eaton Corporation Light Vehicle Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Eaton Corporation Business Overview

4.3 GM

4.3.1 GM Basic Information

4.3.2 Light Vehicle Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 GM Light Vehicle Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 GM Business Overview

4.4 Honda

4.4.1 Honda Basic Information

4.4.2 Light Vehicle Transmissions Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Honda Light Vehicle Transmissions Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Honda Business Overview

Continued…

