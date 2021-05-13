Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Geospatial Analytics market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Geospatial Analytics industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Geospatial Analytics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market covered in Chapter 4:

IBM

Harris Corporation

MDA Corp.

Hexagon AB

SpaceCurve

FUGRO

SpaceTime Insight

ESRI Inc

Pitney Bowes

Bentley Systems

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Geospatial Analytics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

GPS

GIS

Remote Sensors

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Geospatial Analytics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Safety and Navigation

Insurance

Logistics

Defence and Intelligence

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 GPS

1.5.3 GIS

1.5.4 Remote Sensors

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Safety and Navigation

1.6.3 Insurance

1.6.4 Logistics

1.6.5 Defence and Intelligence

1.7 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Geospatial Analytics Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Geospatial Analytics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Geospatial Analytics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Geospatial Analytics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 IBM

4.1.1 IBM Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 IBM Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 IBM Business Overview

4.2 Harris Corporation

4.2.1 Harris Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Harris Corporation Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Harris Corporation Business Overview

4.3 MDA Corp.

4.3.1 MDA Corp. Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 MDA Corp. Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 MDA Corp. Business Overview

4.4 Hexagon AB

4.4.1 Hexagon AB Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hexagon AB Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hexagon AB Business Overview

Continued…

