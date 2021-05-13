Global Intelligent Tires Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Intelligent Tires market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Intelligent Tires market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Intelligent Tires market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Intelligent Tires industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Intelligent Tires Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Intelligent Tires market covered in Chapter 4:

Bridgestone

Hankook

Pirelli

Continental

Yokohama Rubber

Goodyear

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Michelin

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Intelligent Tires market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Intelligent Tires market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military

Civil

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Tires Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring

1.5.3 Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Intelligent Tires Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military

1.6.3 Civil

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Intelligent Tires Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Intelligent Tires Industry Development

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bridgestone

4.1.1 Bridgestone Basic Information

4.1.2 Intelligent Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bridgestone Intelligent Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bridgestone Business Overview

4.2 Hankook

4.2.1 Hankook Basic Information

4.2.2 Intelligent Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hankook Intelligent Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hankook Business Overview

4.3 Pirelli

4.3.1 Pirelli Basic Information

4.3.2 Intelligent Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Pirelli Intelligent Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Pirelli Business Overview

4.4 Continental

4.4.1 Continental Basic Information

4.4.2 Intelligent Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Continental Intelligent Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Continental Business Overview

4.5 Yokohama Rubber

4.5.1 Yokohama Rubber Basic Information

4.5.2 Intelligent Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Yokohama Rubber Intelligent Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Yokohama Rubber Business Overview

4.6 Goodyear

4.6.1 Goodyear Basic Information

4.6.2 Intelligent Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Goodyear Intelligent Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Goodyear Business Overview

4.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

4.7.1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Basic Information

4.7.2 Intelligent Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Intelligent Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

