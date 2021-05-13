Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market covered in Chapter 4:
Weichai Group
Hatz
Yuchai Group
FIAT
Cummins
Jiangdong Group
Kohler
Changfa Group
Farymann
John Deere
Changchai
Yanmar
Shifeng Group
Caterpillar
Quanchai Power
Fuzhou Suntom
Changgong Group
DEUTZ
Kubota
Chongqing Goldenbow
Isuzu
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
130 ≤ kW ≤ 560 (175 ≤ hp ≤ 750)
56 ≤ kW < 130 (75 ≤ hp < 175)
37 ≤ kW < 56 (50 ≤ hp < 75)
19 ≤ kW < 37 (25 ≤ hp < 50)
8 ≤ kW < 19 (11 ≤ hp < 25)
KW < 8 (hp < 11)
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Underground Mining Equipment
Marine Vessels
Railway Locomotives
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 130 ≤ kW ≤ 560 (175 ≤ hp ≤ 750)
1.5.3 56 ≤ kW < 130 (75 ≤ hp < 175)
1.5.4 37 ≤ kW < 56 (50 ≤ hp < 75)
1.5.5 19 ≤ kW < 37 (25 ≤ hp < 50)
1.5.6 8 ≤ kW < 19 (11 ≤ hp < 25)
1.5.7 KW < 8 (hp < 11)
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Underground Mining Equipment
1.6.3 Marine Vessels
1.6.4 Railway Locomotives
1.7 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Weichai Group
4.1.1 Weichai Group Basic Information
4.1.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Weichai Group Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Weichai Group Business Overview
4.2 Hatz
4.2.1 Hatz Basic Information
4.2.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Hatz Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Hatz Business Overview
4.3 Yuchai Group
4.3.1 Yuchai Group Basic Information
4.3.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Yuchai Group Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Yuchai Group Business Overview
4.4 FIAT
4.4.1 FIAT Basic Information
4.4.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 FIAT Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 FIAT Business Overview
4.5 Cummins
4.5.1 Cummins Basic Information
4.5.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Cummins Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
