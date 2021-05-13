Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market covered in Chapter 4:

Weichai Group

Hatz

Yuchai Group

FIAT

Cummins

Jiangdong Group

Kohler

Changfa Group

Farymann

John Deere

Changchai

Yanmar

Shifeng Group

Caterpillar

Quanchai Power

Fuzhou Suntom

Changgong Group

DEUTZ

Kubota

Chongqing Goldenbow

Isuzu

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

130 ≤ kW ≤ 560 (175 ≤ hp ≤ 750)

56 ≤ kW < 130 (75 ≤ hp < 175)

37 ≤ kW < 56 (50 ≤ hp < 75)

19 ≤ kW < 37 (25 ≤ hp < 50)

8 ≤ kW < 19 (11 ≤ hp < 25)

KW < 8 (hp < 11)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Underground Mining Equipment

Marine Vessels

Railway Locomotives

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 130 ≤ kW ≤ 560 (175 ≤ hp ≤ 750)

1.5.3 56 ≤ kW < 130 (75 ≤ hp < 175)

1.5.4 37 ≤ kW < 56 (50 ≤ hp < 75)

1.5.5 19 ≤ kW < 37 (25 ≤ hp < 50)

1.5.6 8 ≤ kW < 19 (11 ≤ hp < 25)

1.5.7 KW < 8 (hp < 11)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Underground Mining Equipment

1.6.3 Marine Vessels

1.6.4 Railway Locomotives

1.7 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Weichai Group

4.1.1 Weichai Group Basic Information

4.1.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Weichai Group Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Weichai Group Business Overview

4.2 Hatz

4.2.1 Hatz Basic Information

4.2.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hatz Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hatz Business Overview

4.3 Yuchai Group

4.3.1 Yuchai Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Yuchai Group Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Yuchai Group Business Overview

4.4 FIAT

4.4.1 FIAT Basic Information

4.4.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 FIAT Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 FIAT Business Overview

4.5 Cummins

4.5.1 Cummins Basic Information

4.5.2 Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Cummins Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

