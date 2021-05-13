Global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market covered in Chapter 4:
Thyssenkrupp
Bharat Forge
Hyundai Mobis
Hetian Automotive
Magna
Martinrea
ZF FAWER
Huabang Machinery
ACDelco
Jinjiang Machinery
Wang Jin Machinery
CTE
Fetch
TRW
GMB
Benteler
Wanxiang Qianchao
OCAP
Magneti Marelli
FYCC
RuiTai
Teenray
ZF
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
OEM
Aftermarket
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
MacPherson strut
Multi-link suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 OEM
1.5.3 Aftermarket
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 MacPherson strut
1.6.3 Multi-link suspension
1.6.4 Double Wishbone Suspension
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Thyssenkrupp
4.1.1 Thyssenkrupp Basic Information
4.1.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Thyssenkrupp Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview
4.2 Bharat Forge
4.2.1 Bharat Forge Basic Information
4.2.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Bharat Forge Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Bharat Forge Business Overview
4.3 Hyundai Mobis
4.3.1 Hyundai Mobis Basic Information
4.3.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Hyundai Mobis Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview
4.4 Hetian Automotive
4.4.1 Hetian Automotive Basic Information
4.4.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Hetian Automotive Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Hetian Automotive Business Overview
4.5 Magna
Continued…
