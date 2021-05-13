Global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market covered in Chapter 4:

Thyssenkrupp

Bharat Forge

Hyundai Mobis

Hetian Automotive

Magna

Martinrea

ZF FAWER

Huabang Machinery

ACDelco

Jinjiang Machinery

Wang Jin Machinery

CTE

Fetch

TRW

GMB

Benteler

Wanxiang Qianchao

OCAP

Magneti Marelli

FYCC

RuiTai

Teenray

ZF

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

OEM

Aftermarket

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

MacPherson strut

Multi-link suspension

Double Wishbone Suspension

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 OEM

1.5.3 Aftermarket

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 MacPherson strut

1.6.3 Multi-link suspension

1.6.4 Double Wishbone Suspension

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Thyssenkrupp

4.1.1 Thyssenkrupp Basic Information

4.1.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Thyssenkrupp Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview

4.2 Bharat Forge

4.2.1 Bharat Forge Basic Information

4.2.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bharat Forge Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bharat Forge Business Overview

4.3 Hyundai Mobis

4.3.1 Hyundai Mobis Basic Information

4.3.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hyundai Mobis Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

4.4 Hetian Automotive

4.4.1 Hetian Automotive Basic Information

4.4.2 Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hetian Automotive Forged Aluminum Automotive Control Arm Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hetian Automotive Business Overview

4.5 Magna

Continued…

