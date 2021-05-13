Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market covered in Chapter 4:

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

TVS Motor Company

Honda

BMW Motorrad

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Gear Shift Assist

Tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Traction control system (TCS)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

1.5.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

1.5.4 Gear Shift Assist

1.5.5 Tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

1.5.6 Traction control system (TCS)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 OEM

1.6.3 Aftermarket

1.7 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 NXP Semiconductors

4.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Basic Information

4.1.2 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Basic Information

4.2.2 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

4.3 Continental AG

4.3.1 Continental AG Basic Information

4.3.2 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Continental AG Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Continental AG Business Overview

4.4 Garmin Ltd

4.4.1 Garmin Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Garmin Ltd Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Garmin Ltd Business Overview

4.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

4.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Basic Information

4.5.2 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Business Overview

4.6 TVS Motor Company

4.6.1 TVS Motor Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 TVS Motor Company Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 TVS Motor Company Business Overview

4.7 Honda

4.7.1 Honda Basic Information

Continued…

