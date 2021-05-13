Global Autonomous Car Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Autonomous Car market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Autonomous Car market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Autonomous Car market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Autonomous Car industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Autonomous Car Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Autonomous Car market covered in Chapter 4:
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volvo Car Corporation
BMW AG
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Baidu Inc.
Audi AG
The Volvo Group
Mercedes-Benz
Tesla Motors
Apple Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Nissan Motor Company Ltd.
Intel Corporation
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Autonomous Car market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Hybrid Power
Electric
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Autonomous Car market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Civil
Commercial
Military
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Autonomous Car Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Hybrid Power
1.5.3 Electric
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Autonomous Car Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Civil
1.6.3 Commercial
1.6.4 Military
1.7 Autonomous Car Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Autonomous Car Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Autonomous Car Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Autonomous Car Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Autonomous Car
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Autonomous Car
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Autonomous Car Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Toyota Motor Corporation
4.1.1 Toyota Motor Corporation Basic Information
4.1.2 Autonomous Car Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Toyota Motor Corporation Autonomous Car Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Toyota Motor Corporation Business Overview
4.2 Volvo Car Corporation
4.2.1 Volvo Car Corporation Basic Information
4.2.2 Autonomous Car Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Volvo Car Corporation Autonomous Car Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Volvo Car Corporation Business Overview
4.3 BMW AG
4.3.1 BMW AG Basic Information
4.3.2 Autonomous Car Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 BMW AG Autonomous Car Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 BMW AG Business Overview
4.4 Ford Motor Company
4.4.1 Ford Motor Company Basic Information
4.4.2 Autonomous Car Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Ford Motor Company Autonomous Car Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Ford Motor Company Business Overview
4.5 General Motors
4.5.1 General Motors Basic Information
4.5.2 Autonomous Car Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 General Motors Autonomous Car Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
