Global Outbreak-Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market covered in Chapter 12:

Northrop Grumman

Honeywell International

Garmin Corporation

Universal Avionics Corporation

Moog

Boeing

Sagem

NEC Corporation

Avidyne Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins

ADS-B Technologies

Esterline Technologies

FreeFlight Systems

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Ground-Based ADS-B System

Space-Based ADS-B System

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Private Plane

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System

3.3 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System

3.4 Market Distributors of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Value and Growth Rate of Ground-Based ADS-B System

4.3.2 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Value and Growth Rate of Space-Based ADS-B System

4.4 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Aircraft (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Consumption and Growth Rate of Military Aircraft (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Consumption and Growth Rate of Private Plane (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (Ads-B) System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

