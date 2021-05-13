Global Automotive Oil Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Automotive Oil market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Automotive Oil market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Automotive Oil market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Automotive Oil industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Oil Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Automotive Oil market covered in Chapter 4:
EonMobil
Conoil Plc
Shell
Forte Oil PLC
Total
Oando Plc
Chevron
Castrol
Engen
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Oil market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Synthetic
Mineral
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Oil market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automotive Oil Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Synthetic
1.5.3 Mineral
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automotive Oil Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Passenger Car
1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.7 Automotive Oil Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Oil Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Automotive Oil Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Automotive Oil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Oil
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Oil
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Oil Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 EonMobil
4.1.1 EonMobil Basic Information
4.1.2 Automotive Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 EonMobil Automotive Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 EonMobil Business Overview
4.2 Conoil Plc
4.2.1 Conoil Plc Basic Information
4.2.2 Automotive Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Conoil Plc Automotive Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Conoil Plc Business Overview
4.3 Shell
4.3.1 Shell Basic Information
4.3.2 Automotive Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Shell Automotive Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Shell Business Overview
4.4 Forte Oil PLC
4.4.1 Forte Oil PLC Basic Information
4.4.2 Automotive Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Forte Oil PLC Automotive Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Forte Oil PLC Business Overview
4.5 Total
4.5.1 Total Basic Information
4.5.2 Automotive Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Total Automotive Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Total Business Overview
4.6 Oando Plc
4.6.1 Oando Plc Basic Information
4.6.2 Automotive Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Oando Plc Automotive Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Oando Plc Business Overview
4.7 Chevron
4.7.1 Chevron Basic Information
4.7.2 Automotive Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
