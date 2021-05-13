Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Heavy-Duty Tires market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Heavy-Duty Tires market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Heavy-Duty Tires market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Heavy-Duty Tires industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Heavy-Duty Tires Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Heavy-Duty Tires market covered in Chapter 4:

Cooper Tire & Rubber

CHAOYANG

Continental

Double Star

Michelin Group

Sailun Tire

Triangle Group

Hankook Tire

Goodyear

Linglong

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Bridgestone

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Heavy-Duty Tires market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Small OTR Tires (13-25 inch)

Large OTR Tires (25-50 inch)

Giant OTR Tires (More Than 55 inch)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Heavy-Duty Tires market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Engineering and Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Agricultural Machinery

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Small OTR Tires (13-25 inch)

1.5.3 Large OTR Tires (25-50 inch)

1.5.4 Giant OTR Tires (More Than 55 inch)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Engineering and Manufacturing

1.6.3 Construction

1.6.4 Mining

1.6.5 Agricultural Machinery

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Heavy-Duty Tires Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Heavy-Duty Tires Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Heavy-Duty Tires Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Heavy-Duty Tires

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Heavy-Duty Tires

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Heavy-Duty Tires Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Cooper Tire & Rubber

4.1.1 Cooper Tire & Rubber Basic Information

4.1.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Cooper Tire & Rubber Heavy-Duty Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Business Overview

4.2 CHAOYANG

4.2.1 CHAOYANG Basic Information

4.2.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 CHAOYANG Heavy-Duty Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 CHAOYANG Business Overview

4.3 Continental

4.3.1 Continental Basic Information

4.3.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Continental Heavy-Duty Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Continental Business Overview

4.4 Double Star

4.4.1 Double Star Basic Information

4.4.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Double Star Heavy-Duty Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Double Star Business Overview

4.5 Michelin Group

4.5.1 Michelin Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Michelin Group Heavy-Duty Tires Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Michelin Group Business Overview

4.6 Sailun Tire

Continued…

