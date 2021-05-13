Global Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Aluminium Alloy Wheels Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Aluminium Alloy Wheels market covered in Chapter 4:
Wanfeng Group
Maxion Wheels
Fondmetal S.p.A
Borbet
YHI International Limited
Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts Stock Limited
CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing
Borbet GmbH
CM Wheels
Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel
OXXO Alloy Wheels
Brock
Ronal Wheels
Kosei
Breyton
Enkei Wheels
Alutec
Topy Group
Uniwheel Group
Anchi Aluminium Wheel
Gmp Italia
Rimstock Plc
Superior Industries
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Aluminium Alloy Wheels market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Casting
Forging
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Aluminium Alloy Wheels market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Casting
1.5.3 Forging
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.7 Aluminium Alloy Wheels Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminium Alloy Wheels Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Aluminium Alloy Wheels Market
…continued
