Global Wheel Balancers Market Report Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

The Wheel Balancers market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Wheel Balancers market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Wheel Balancers market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Wheel Balancers industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Wheel Balancers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Wheel Balancers market covered in Chapter 4:

Eagle Equipment

Coseng

Coats

Hunter

Zhongda Group

Sino-Italian Taida

BOSCH

CEMB

DALIQIBAO

Cormach Srl

Hofmann

Anchor

Corghi

MAHA

Kwingtone

Bright

Snap-on

Challengerlift

Hongpu

Auto lift

Dannmar

TGQB

Giuliano

Ravaglioli

Balancer

Bendpak

Hennessy Industries

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wheel Balancers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Below 15 inches or less

15 inches to 24 inches

Above 24 inches

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wheel Balancers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Auto 4s Shop

Auto Repair Shop

Tire Manufacturer

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Wheel Balancers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Below 15 inches or less

1.5.3 15 inches to 24 inches

1.5.4 Above 24 inches

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Wheel Balancers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Auto 4s Shop

1.6.3 Auto Repair Shop

1.6.4 Tire Manufacturer

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Wheel Balancers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wheel Balancers Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Wheel Balancers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Wheel Balancers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wheel Balancers

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Wheel Balancers

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Wheel Balancers Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Eagle Equipment

4.1.1 Eagle Equipment Basic Information

4.1.2 Wheel Balancers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Eagle Equipment Wheel Balancers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Eagle Equipment Business Overview

4.2 Coseng

4.2.1 Coseng Basic Information

4.2.2 Wheel Balancers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Coseng Wheel Balancers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Coseng Business Overview

4.3 Coats

4.3.1 Coats Basic Information

4.3.2 Wheel Balancers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Coats Wheel Balancers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Coats Business Overview

4.4 Hunter

4.4.1 Hunter Basic Information

4.4.2 Wheel Balancers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hunter Wheel Balancers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hunter Business Overview

4.5 Zhongda Group

4.5.1 Zhongda Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Wheel Balancers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

