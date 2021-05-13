Global Outbreak-Global Automotive Fuel Tank Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Fuel Tank is used to store flammable fluid in the vehicle. It is majorly applied to the part of the engine where it is stored and propelled and released into the engine.

The Automotive Fuel Tank market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Fuel Tank industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Fuel Tank market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Fuel Tank market covered in Chapter 12:

Dali and Samir Engineering

YAPP Automotive Parts Co. Ltd.

Martinrea International

TI Automotive Inc.

Posco co. Ltd

Lyondell Basell

Unipres Corporation​

Allgaier Automotive

Boyd Welding

Magna International

Yachiyo

Plastic Omnium Group

Continental

Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

Baosteel group corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Fuel Tank market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Plastic

Steel

Aluminum

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Fuel Tank market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicle (PV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Fuel Tank Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Fuel Tank

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Fuel Tank industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Fuel Tank Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Fuel Tank Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Fuel Tank

3.3 Automotive Fuel Tank Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Fuel Tank

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Fuel Tank

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Fuel Tank

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Fuel Tank Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value and Growth Rate of Plastic

4.3.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value and Growth Rate of Steel

4.3.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Value and Growth Rate of Aluminum

4.4 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Fuel Tank Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicle (PV) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Fuel Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Fuel Tank Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Fuel Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Fuel Tank Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Fuel Tank Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Fuel Tank Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

