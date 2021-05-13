Global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle MarketShare Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle market covered in Chapter 4:

Volkswagen

Cisco Systems

EasyMile

Yutong

RDM Group

Daimler

Phoenix Wings

Local Motors

Mercedes Benz

Navya

DFKI Robotics Innovation Center

Tesla

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fixed-point Vehicles

Scenic-spot Vehicles

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Transportation

Tourism

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fixed-point Vehicles

1.5.3 Scenic-spot Vehicles

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Transportation

1.6.3 Tourism

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Volkswagen

4.1.1 Volkswagen Basic Information

4.1.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Volkswagen Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Volkswagen Business Overview

4.2 Cisco Systems

4.2.1 Cisco Systems Basic Information

4.2.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Cisco Systems Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Cisco Systems Business Overview

4.3 EasyMile

4.3.1 EasyMile Basic Information

4.3.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 EasyMile Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 EasyMile Business Overview

4.4 Yutong

4.4.1 Yutong Basic Information

4.4.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Yutong Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Yutong Business Overview

4.5 RDM Group

4.5.1 RDM Group Basic Information

4.5.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 RDM Group Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 RDM Group Business Overview

4.6 Daimler

4.6.1 Daimler Basic Information

4.6.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Daimler Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Daimler Business Overview

4.7 Phoenix Wings

4.7.1 Phoenix Wings Basic Information

4.7.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Phoenix Wings Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Phoenix Wings Business Overview

4.8 Local Motors

4.8.1 Local Motors Basic Information

4.8.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Local Motors Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Local Motors Business Overview

4.9 Mercedes Benz

4.9.1 Mercedes Benz Basic Information

4.9.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Mercedes Benz Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Mercedes Benz Business Overview

4.10 Navya

4.10.1 Navya Basic Information

4.10.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Navya Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Navya Business Overview

4.11 DFKI Robotics Innovation Center

4.11.1 DFKI Robotics Innovation Center Basic Information

4.11.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 DFKI Robotics Innovation Center Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 DFKI Robotics Innovation Center Business Overview

4.12 Tesla

4.12.1 Tesla Basic Information

4.12.2 Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Tesla Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Tesla Business Overview

5 Global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Fixed-Route Autonomous Vehicle Market Under COVID-19

..continued

