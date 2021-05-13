Global High Performance Tire Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

High Performance Tire Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global High Performance Tire market covered in Chapter 4:

Sumitomo Rubber IndustriesLtd.

Continental

Kumho Tires

Cooper Tire and Rubber Company

Goodyear Dunlop Tires

Michelin Group

Yokohama Rubber Co.Ltd.

Pirelli and C. S.P.A.

Bridgestone

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

MRF Tires

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the High Performance Tire market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Racing Slick

Tread Tires

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the High Performance Tire market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Racing Vehicles

OTR vehicles

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global High Performance Tire Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Racing Slick

1.5.3 Tread Tires

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global High Performance Tire Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Racing Vehicles

1.6.3 OTR vehicles

1.6.4 Others

1.7 High Performance Tire Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on High Performance Tire Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of High Performance Tire Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 High Performance Tire Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of High Performance Tire

3.2.3 Labor Cost of High Performance Tire

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of High Performance Tire Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Sumitomo Rubber IndustriesLtd.

4.1.1 Sumitomo Rubber IndustriesLtd. Basic Information

4.1.2 High Performance Tire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Sumitomo Rubber IndustriesLtd. High Performance Tire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sumitomo Rubber IndustriesLtd. Business Overview

4.2 Continental

4.2.1 Continental Basic Information

4.2.2 High Performance Tire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Continental High Performance Tire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Continental Business Overview

4.3 Kumho Tires

4.3.1 Kumho Tires Basic Information

4.3.2 High Performance Tire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Kumho Tires High Performance Tire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Kumho Tires Business Overview

4.4 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company

4.4.1 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Basic Information

4.4.2 High Performance Tire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company High Performance Tire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Cooper Tire and Rubber Company Business Overview

4.5 Goodyear Dunlop Tires

4.5.1 Goodyear Dunlop Tires Basic Information

4.5.2 High Performance Tire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Goodyear Dunlop Tires High Performance Tire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Goodyear Dunlop Tires Business Overview

4.6 Michelin Group

4.6.1 Michelin Group Basic Information

4.6.2 High Performance Tire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Michelin Group High Performance Tire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Michelin Group Business Overview

4.7 Yokohama Rubber Co.Ltd.

4.7.1 Yokohama Rubber Co.Ltd. Basic Information

4.7.2 High Performance Tire Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Yokohama Rubber Co.Ltd. High Performance Tire Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Yokohama Rubber Co.Ltd. Business Overview

..…continued.

