Global Steering and Suspension Parts Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steering and Suspension Parts Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Steering and Suspension Parts market covered in Chapter 4:
SKD Automotive
Hendrickson
Tenneco
TA Delaware
Denso
Tenneco/Clevite
Cardone Industries
JTEKT
Delphi
Arvinmeritor
MOOG
SOGEFI
Federal-Mogul
Fenwick Automotive Products
Dana Holding
ZF (TRW & lemforders)
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steering and Suspension Parts market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Pitman Arm
Drag Link
Tie- rod assembly
Torque Rod
Rod End
Axial Joint
Ball Joint
Stabilizer Link
Idler arm
Track Control Arm
V-Torque Rod
Silent blocs
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steering and Suspension Parts market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Trucks
Agricultural equipment
Bus and coach
Trailers
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Steering and Suspension Parts Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Pitman Arm
1.5.3 Drag Link
1.5.4 Tie- rod assembly
1.5.5 Torque Rod
1.5.6 Rod End
1.5.7 Axial Joint
1.5.8 Ball Joint
1.5.9 Stabilizer Link
1.5.10 Idler arm
1.5.11 Track Control Arm
1.5.12 V-Torque Rod
1.5.13 Silent blocs
1.5.14 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Steering and Suspension Parts Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Trucks
1.6.3 Agricultural equipment
1.6.4 Bus and coach
1.6.5 Trailers
1.7 Steering and Suspension Parts Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steering and Suspension Parts Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Steering and Suspension Parts Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Steering and Suspension Parts Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steering and Suspension Parts
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steering and Suspension Parts
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steering and Suspension Parts Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
..…continued.
