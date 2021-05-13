Global Truck Transportation Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Truck Transportation Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Truck Transportation market covered in Chapter 4:

C.H. Robinson

YRC Freight

Mercedes-Benz

Werner Enterprises

Schneider national

Landstar

Saia Motor Freight

Prime

FCA US LLC

Ford

Nissan

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Swift Transportation

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Truck Transportation market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Medium-Distance Transport

Long-Distance Transport

Short-Distance Transport

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Truck Transportation market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Truck Transportation Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Medium-Distance Transport

1.5.3 Long-Distance Transport

1.5.4 Short-Distance Transport

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Truck Transportation Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Truck Transportation Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Truck Transportation Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Truck Transportation Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Truck Transportation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Truck Transportation

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Truck Transportation

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Truck Transportation Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 C.H. Robinson

4.1.1 C.H. Robinson Basic Information

4.1.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 C.H. Robinson Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 C.H. Robinson Business Overview

4.2 YRC Freight

4.2.1 YRC Freight Basic Information

4.2.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 YRC Freight Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 YRC Freight Business Overview

4.3 Mercedes-Benz

4.3.1 Mercedes-Benz Basic Information

4.3.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Mercedes-Benz Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Mercedes-Benz Business Overview

4.4 Werner Enterprises

4.4.1 Werner Enterprises Basic Information

4.4.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Werner Enterprises Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Werner Enterprises Business Overview

4.5 Schneider national

4.5.1 Schneider national Basic Information

4.5.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Schneider national Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Schneider national Business Overview

4.6 Landstar

4.6.1 Landstar Basic Information

4.6.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Landstar Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Landstar Business Overview

4.7 Saia Motor Freight

4.7.1 Saia Motor Freight Basic Information

4.7.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Saia Motor Freight Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Saia Motor Freight Business Overview

4.8 Prime

4.8.1 Prime Basic Information

4.8.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Prime Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Prime Business Overview

4.9 FCA US LLC

4.9.1 FCA US LLC Basic Information

4.9.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 FCA US LLC Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 FCA US LLC Business Overview

4.10 Ford

4.10.1 Ford Basic Information

4.10.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Ford Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Ford Business Overview

4.11 Nissan

4.11.1 Nissan Basic Information

4.11.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Nissan Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Nissan Business Overview

4.12 J.B. Hunt Transport Services

4.12.1 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Basic Information

4.12.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Business Overview

4.13 Swift Transportation

4.13.1 Swift Transportation Basic Information

4.13.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Swift Transportation Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Swift Transportation Business Overview

4.14 U.S. Xpress Enterprises

4.14.1 U.S. Xpress Enterprises Basic Information

4.14.2 Truck Transportation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 U.S. Xpress Enterprises Truck Transportation Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 U.S. Xpress Enterprises Business Overview

5 Global Truck Transportation Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Truck Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Truck Transportation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Truck Transportation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Truck Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Truck Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Truck Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Truck Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Truck Transportation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Truck Transportation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Truck Transportation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Truck Transportation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Truck Transportation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Truck Transportation Market Under COVID-19

..continued

