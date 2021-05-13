Global Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing market covered in Chapter 4:

Plexus

EPIQ

Foxconn

Solectron

Norautron

TT Electronics

Venture

Universal Scientific Industrial

Jabil Circuit

Benchmark Electronics

Zollner Elektronik

Sanmina-SCI

Celestica

Flextronics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)

Original Equipment Manufacturering (OEM)

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Communication

Industrial Control

Automotive Electronics

Medical Electronics

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)

1.5.3 Original Equipment Manufacturering (OEM)

1.5.4 Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Communication

1.6.3 Industrial Control

1.6.4 Automotive Electronics

1.6.5 Medical Electronics

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Plexus

4.1.1 Plexus Basic Information

4.1.2 Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Plexus Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Plexus Business Overview

4.2 EPIQ

4.2.1 EPIQ Basic Information

4.2.2 Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 EPIQ Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 EPIQ Business Overview

4.3 Foxconn

4.3.1 Foxconn Basic Information

4.3.2 Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Foxconn Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Foxconn Business Overview

4.4 Solectron

4.4.1 Solectron Basic Information

4.4.2 Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Solectron Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Solectron Business Overview

4.5 Norautron

4.5.1 Norautron Basic Information

4.5.2 Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Norautron Electronics Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Norautron Business Overview

4.6 TT Electronics

4.6.1 TT Electronics Basic Information

..…continued.

