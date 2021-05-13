Global Outbreak-Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump is an important part of modern construction equipment. The truck can be parked near the edge or off the construction site and pump the concrete to the desired area using an extended boom pipe.

The Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump market covered in Chapter 12:

CAMC

LiuGong

Shantui

XCMG

Schwing

Concord Concrete Pumps

Sermac

Putzmeister

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo

Liebherr

Junjin

SANY

Zoomlion

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

Stationary Concrete Pumps

Specialized Concrete Pumps

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump

3.3 Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump

3.4 Market Distributors of Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market, by Type

4.1 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Value and Growth Rate of Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

4.3.2 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Value and Growth Rate of Stationary Concrete Pumps

4.3.3 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Value and Growth Rate of Specialized Concrete Pumps

4.4 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Consumption and Growth Rate of Industrial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Consumption and Growth Rate of Domestic (2015-2020)

6 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

