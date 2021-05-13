Global Truck Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Truck Manufacturing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Truck Manufacturing market covered in Chapter 4:

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Hino Motors

Scania AB

AB Volvo

Tata Motors Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited

Hyundai Motor Company

Daimler AG

MAN Truck & Bus

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Truck Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

3.5–7.5 tons

7.5–16 tons

16–30 tons

Above 30 tons

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Truck Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Mining

Logistics

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Truck Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 3.5–7.5 tons

1.5.3 7.5–16 tons

1.5.4 16–30 tons

1.5.5 Above 30 tons

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Truck Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Mining

1.6.4 Logistics

1.7 Truck Manufacturing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Truck Manufacturing Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Truck Manufacturing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Truck Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Truck Manufacturing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Truck Manufacturing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Truck Manufacturing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Isuzu Motors Ltd.

4.1.1 Isuzu Motors Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Isuzu Motors Ltd. Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Isuzu Motors Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Hino Motors

4.2.1 Hino Motors Basic Information

4.2.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hino Motors Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hino Motors Business Overview

4.3 Scania AB

4.3.1 Scania AB Basic Information

4.3.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Scania AB Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Scania AB Business Overview

4.4 AB Volvo

4.4.1 AB Volvo Basic Information

4.4.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 AB Volvo Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 AB Volvo Business Overview

4.5 Tata Motors Limited

4.5.1 Tata Motors Limited Basic Information

4.5.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Tata Motors Limited Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Tata Motors Limited Business Overview

4.6 Ashok Leyland Limited

4.6.1 Ashok Leyland Limited Basic Information

4.6.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Ashok Leyland Limited Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Ashok Leyland Limited Business Overview

4.7 Hyundai Motor Company

4.7.1 Hyundai Motor Company Basic Information

4.7.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Hyundai Motor Company Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Hyundai Motor Company Business Overview

4.8 Daimler AG

4.8.1 Daimler AG Basic Information

4.8.2 Truck Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Daimler AG Truck Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Daimler AG Business Overview

4.9 MAN Truck & Bus

..…continued.

