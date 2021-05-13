Global Automotive Gear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Automotive Gear Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Automotive Gear market covered in Chapter 4:
Sona Group
A.M. GEARS
Nittan Valve
GKN
Aichi Steel
ThyssenKrupp
TPR
Musashi Seimitsu Industry
Metalart
A. BENEVENUTA and C
Linamar
Eaton
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Gear market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Spur Gear
Bevel Gear
Screw Gear
Miter Gear
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Gear market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Automotive Gear Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Spur Gear
1.5.3 Bevel Gear
1.5.4 Screw Gear
1.5.5 Miter Gear
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Automotive Gear Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Passenger Cars
1.6.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.7 Automotive Gear Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Gear Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Automotive Gear Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Automotive Gear Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Gear
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Gear
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Gear Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Sona Group
4.1.1 Sona Group Basic Information
4.1.2 Automotive Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Sona Group Automotive Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Sona Group Business Overview
4.2 A.M. GEARS
4.2.1 A.M. GEARS Basic Information
4.2.2 Automotive Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 A.M. GEARS Automotive Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 A.M. GEARS Business Overview
4.3 Nittan Valve
4.3.1 Nittan Valve Basic Information
4.3.2 Automotive Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Nittan Valve Automotive Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Nittan Valve Business Overview
4.4 GKN
4.4.1 GKN Basic Information
4.4.2 Automotive Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 GKN Automotive Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 GKN Business Overview
4.5 Aichi Steel
4.5.1 Aichi Steel Basic Information
4.5.2 Automotive Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Aichi Steel Automotive Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Aichi Steel Business Overview
4.6 ThyssenKrupp
4.6.1 ThyssenKrupp Basic Information
4.6.2 Automotive Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 ThyssenKrupp Business Overview
4.7 TPR
4.7.1 TPR Basic Information
4.7.2 Automotive Gear Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 TPR Automotive Gear Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 TPR Business Overview
4.8 Musashi Seimitsu Industry
4.8.1 Musashi Seimitsu Industry Basic Information
..…continued.
