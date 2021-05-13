Global Connected Car M2M Connections Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Connected Car M2M Connections Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Connected Car M2M Connections market covered in Chapter 4:
HERE
Audi Connect
Aeris
Gemalto
Broadcom
Harman International
Axway
Airbiquity
Alcatel-Lucent
Intel
AT&T
General Motors
Ford Motors
Google
Daimler
Verizon Telematics
CalAmp
Autonet Mobile
Hyundai Motors
BMW
Apple
IBM
Bell Mobility
Ericsson
Sierra Wireless
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Connected Car M2M Connections market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
ITS
CAN
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Connected Car M2M Connections market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Passenger Car
Commercial Car
Light Vehicle
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Connected Car M2M Connections Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 ITS
1.5.3 CAN
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Connected Car M2M Connections Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Passenger Car
1.6.3 Commercial Car
1.6.4 Light Vehicle
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Connected Car M2M Connections Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Connected Car M2M Connections Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Connected Car M2M Connections Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Connected Car M2M Connections
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Connected Car M2M Connections
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Connected Car M2M Connections Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 HERE
4.1.1 HERE Basic Information
4.1.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 HERE Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 HERE Business Overview
4.2 Audi Connect
4.2.1 Audi Connect Basic Information
4.2.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Audi Connect Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Audi Connect Business Overview
4.3 Aeris
4.3.1 Aeris Basic Information
4.3.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Aeris Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Aeris Business Overview
4.4 Gemalto
4.4.1 Gemalto Basic Information
4.4.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Gemalto Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Gemalto Business Overview
4.5 Broadcom
4.5.1 Broadcom Basic Information
4.5.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Broadcom Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Broadcom Business Overview
4.6 Harman International
4.6.1 Harman International Basic Information
4.6.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Harman International Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Harman International Business Overview
4.7 Axway
4.7.1 Axway Basic Information
4.7.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Axway Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Axway Business Overview
4.8 Airbiquity
4.8.1 Airbiquity Basic Information
4.8.2 Connected Car M2M Connections Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Airbiquity Connected Car M2M Connections Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Airbiquity Business Overview
..…continued.
