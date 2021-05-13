Global Bike Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bike Accessories Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Bike Accessories market covered in Chapter 4:
Shimano Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
DT SWISS
Endura Ltd.
Accell Group N.V.
Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd.
Merida Industry Co Ltd
Raj Cycles India Private Limited
Campagnolo S.R.L.
Avon Cycles Ltd
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bike Accessories market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Helmets
Gloves & Warmers
Jerseys/Tees/Jackets
LED Lights
Mirrors
Bottle Cages
Pumps
Front Baskets & Luggage Carriers
Bar Grips
Kickstands
Saddles & Covers
Mud Flaps
Speedometers
Horns
Fenders
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bike Accessories market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Online
Specialty Bicycle Retailers
Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores
Department Stores & Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Bike Accessories Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Helmets
1.5.3 Gloves & Warmers
1.5.4 Jerseys/Tees/Jackets
1.5.5 LED Lights
1.5.6 Mirrors
1.5.7 Bottle Cages
1.5.8 Pumps
1.5.9 Front Baskets & Luggage Carriers
1.5.10 Bar Grips
1.5.11 Kickstands
1.5.12 Saddles & Covers
1.5.13 Mud Flaps
1.5.14 Speedometers
1.5.15 Horns
1.5.16 Fenders
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Bike Accessories Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Online
1.6.3 Specialty Bicycle Retailers
1.6.4 Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores
1.6.5 Department Stores & Others
1.7 Bike Accessories Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bike Accessories Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Bike Accessories Market
…continued
