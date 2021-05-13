Global Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems market covered in Chapter 4:
NSK
GKN
Infineon Technologies
ATS Automation
Delphi Automotive Systems
Robert Bosch
ZF Friedrichshafen
Mitsubishi Electric
Hitachi Automotiec Systems
JTEKT Corporation
Thyssenkrupp Presta
Mando
Nexteer Automotive
Hafei Industrial
TRW Automotive
Hyundai Mobis
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Steering Wheel/Column
Sensors
Steering Motor
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
LCVs
Heavy Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Steering Wheel/Column
1.5.3 Sensors
1.5.4 Steering Motor
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 LCVs
1.6.3 Heavy Vehicles
1.6.4 Passenger Cars
1.7 Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electrically-Powered Hydraulic Steering Systems Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
…continued
