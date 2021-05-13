Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market 2021 with Strategies to Boost Growth, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size & Share, Industry Statistics, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges till 2021-2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10236315

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global autonomous mobile robot market is expected to reach $58.9 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 13.1%. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is the largest segment among AMR products.

Highlighted with 81 tables and 82 figures, this 167-page report “Global Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autonomous mobile robot market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global autonomous mobile robot market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into Vehicle Frame, Payloads, Controllers and Sensors, Propulsion, Data Collection and Processing, Other Systems)

• Software

• Service

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV) (further segmented into Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV))

• Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (further segmented into Tracked, Wheeled, Legged, Other Mobility)

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) (further segmented into Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Nano Drones, Hybrid Drones)

• Humanoid

• Other Types

Based on mode of operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Remotely Operated

• Semi-Autonomous

• Fully-Autonomous

Request for Full Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10236315

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Agriculture & Forest

• Real Estate & Construction

• Power & Energy

• Defense & Security

• Industry and Manufacture

• Logistics and Retail

• Education & Research

• Aerospace

• Other Verticals

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Consumer

• Enterprise

• Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Mode of Operation, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global autonomous mobile robot market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Aethon

Cimcorp Automation

Clearpath Robotics

Cobham

Fetch Robotics

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Omron Adept

QinetiQ

Savioke

Softbank Robotics

SMP Robotics

Swisslog (KUKA)

Vecna

Waypoint Robotics

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

For More Reports:

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market

Global Biosimilar Market