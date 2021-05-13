Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Recreational Vehicle (RV) market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Recreational Vehicle (RV) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Recreational Vehicle (RV) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Recreational Vehicle (RV) market covered in Chapter 12:

Rapido Motorhomes

Triple E Recreational Vehicles

Palomino

AL-KO

Roadtrek Motorhomes

Riverside Travel Trailer

Swift Leisure

Thor Industries

Dethleffs GmbH & Co. KG

Coachmen Recreational Vehicle Company

Tiffin Motor Homes

Allied Recreation

Prime Time Manufacturing

Lance Camper

Universal Trailer

Forks

Heartland Recreational Vehicles

Eclipse Recreational Vehicles

Newmar

Gulf Stream

Burstner Motorhomes

Northwood Manufacturing

REV Group

NeXus RV

Fleetwood

HL Enterprises

Leisure Travel Vans

Forest River

Grand Design

Pleasure-Way Industries

Freightliner Custom Chassis

Winnebago Industries, Inc.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Recreational Vehicle (RV) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Towable

Motorhomes

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Recreational Vehicle (RV) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Home Use

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Recreational Vehicle (RV) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Recreational Vehicle (RV)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recreational Vehicle (RV) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recreational Vehicle (RV) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Recreational Vehicle (RV) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Recreational Vehicle (RV)

3.3 Recreational Vehicle (RV) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Recreational Vehicle (RV)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Recreational Vehicle (RV)

3.4 Market Distributors of Recreational Vehicle (RV)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Recreational Vehicle (RV) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Value and Growth Rate of Towable

4.3.2 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Value and Growth Rate of Motorhomes

4.4 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Consumption and Growth Rate of Home Use (2015-2020)

6 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Recreational Vehicle (RV) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Recreational Vehicle (RV) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Recreational Vehicle (RV) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Recreational Vehicle (RV) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

