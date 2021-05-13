Global Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor market covered in Chapter 4:

Standard Motor Products

Haiying

Bosch

Frauenthal Automotive

Zhongdi

Mi Sensor

Drive Right

Tecmaplast

Exsense

Denso

Viaira

Sensing

Honeywell

Jaderock

Shengnuo

Yamaha Fine

McWane

Crown Automotive

Amphenol Sensors

Delphi

USTSentor

Ford

ACDelco

CATIC

Magna

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

NTC

PTC

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Cars

Electronic systems

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 NTC

1.5.3 PTC

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Cars

1.6.3 Electronic systems

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Coolant Temperature Sensor

…continued

