Global Automotive Gears Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Automotive Gears market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.
From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Gears industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Automotive Gears market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Automotive Gears market covered in Chapter 12:
GKN PLC
Gleason Plastic Gears
RSB Global
Robert Bosch GmbH
Bharat Gears Ltd
Taiwan United Gear Co
AmTech International
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Universal Auto Gears
IMS Gear GmbH
Franz Morat Group
American Axle & Manufa
Showa Corporation
Dynamatic Technologies
Cone Drive
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Gears market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Ferrous Metals
Non-ferrous Metals
Others (Composites, Plastics)
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Gears market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Steering Systems
Differential Systems
Transmission Systems
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Gears Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Automotive Gears
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Gears industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Gears Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Automotive Gears Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Automotive Gears Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Automotive Gears Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Gears Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Gears Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Automotive Gears
3.3 Automotive Gears Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Gears
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Gears
3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Gears
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Gears Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Automotive Gears Market, by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Gears Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Gears Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Automotive Gears Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Automotive Gears Value and Growth Rate of Ferrous Metals
4.3.2 Global Automotive Gears Value and Growth Rate of Non-ferrous Metals
4.3.3 Global Automotive Gears Value and Growth Rate of Others (Composites, Plastics)
4.4 Global Automotive Gears Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Automotive Gears Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Automotive Gears Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Automotive Gears Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Automotive Gears Consumption and Growth Rate of Steering Systems (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Gears Consumption and Growth Rate of Differential Systems (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Automotive Gears Consumption and Growth Rate of Transmission Systems (2015-2020)
6 Global Automotive Gears Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Automotive Gears Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Automotive Gears Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Gears Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Automotive Gears Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.3 Europe Automotive Gears Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Gears Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Gears Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
6.6 South America Automotive Gears Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
7 North America Automotive Gears Market Analysis by Countries
7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market
7.2 North America Automotive Gears Sales, Revenue and Market Share
….continued
