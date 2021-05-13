Global Automotive Windshield Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Automotive Windshield protect the vehicle’s occupants from wind and flying debris such as dust, insects, and rocks, and provide an aerodynamically formed window towards the front. UV coating may be applied to screen out harmful ultraviolet radiation. However, this is usually unnecessary since most auto windshields are made from laminated safety glass.

The majority of UV-B is absorbed by the glass itself, and any remaining UV-B together with most of the UV-A is absorbed by the PVB bonding layer.

The Automotive Windshield market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Windshield industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Windshield market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Windshield market covered in Chapter 12:

Sisecam

Ecam Group

Olimpia Auto Glass Inc.

Guardian Industries

Magna International

Fuyao Glass

PPG Industries

Dura Automotive

Vitro

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Shenzhen Benson Automobile

AGC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Windshield market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Windshield market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Windshield Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Windshield

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Windshield industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Windshield Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Windshield Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Windshield Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Windshield Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Windshield Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Windshield Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Windshield

3.3 Automotive Windshield Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Windshield

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Windshield

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Windshield

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Windshield Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Windshield Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Windshield Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Windshield Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Windshield Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Windshield Value and Growth Rate of Laminated Glass

4.3.2 Global Automotive Windshield Value and Growth Rate of Tempered Glass

4.4 Global Automotive Windshield Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Windshield Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Windshield Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Windshield Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Windshield Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Cars (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Windshield Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Windshield Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Windshield Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Windshield Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Windshield Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Windshield Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Windshield Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Windshield Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Windshield Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Windshield Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Windshield Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Windshield Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Windshield Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Windshield Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Windshield Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Windshield Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

