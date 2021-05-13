Global Spot Welding Robot Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Robotic spot welding, a type of resistance welding, is the most common welding application found in the manufacturing field. Spot welding robots are used to carry the spot welding operation in end-user industries. These robots deploy copper alloys for transmitting electric current to the welding point and contain a spot welding gun at the terminal point of the robot wrist, which is in place instead of an end-effector.

The Spot Welding Robot market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Spot Welding Robot industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Spot Welding Robot market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Spot Welding Robot market covered in Chapter 12:

TECHNAX

ABB

Midea

RobotWorx

Yaskawa

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Motoman

Oxygen Service Company

OTC DAIHEN Asia Co., Ltd.

Nachi Robotics Systems, Inc.

IndiaMART

KUKA Robotics

FANUC

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Spot Welding Robot market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Less than 100kg

100kg-200kg

Above 200kg

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Spot Welding Robot market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor Industry

Metal Fabrication Industry

Aerospace Industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Spot Welding Robot Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Spot Welding Robot

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Spot Welding Robot industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Spot Welding Robot Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Spot Welding Robot Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Spot Welding Robot Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Spot Welding Robot Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Spot Welding Robot Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Spot Welding Robot Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Spot Welding Robot

3.3 Spot Welding Robot Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Spot Welding Robot

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Spot Welding Robot

3.4 Market Distributors of Spot Welding Robot

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Spot Welding Robot Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Spot Welding Robot Market, by Type

4.1 Global Spot Welding Robot Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Spot Welding Robot Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Spot Welding Robot Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Spot Welding Robot Value and Growth Rate of Less than 100kg

4.3.2 Global Spot Welding Robot Value and Growth Rate of 100kg-200kg

4.3.3 Global Spot Welding Robot Value and Growth Rate of Above 200kg

4.4 Global Spot Welding Robot Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Spot Welding Robot Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Spot Welding Robot Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Spot Welding Robot Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Spot Welding Robot Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Spot Welding Robot Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics and Semiconductor Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Spot Welding Robot Consumption and Growth Rate of Metal Fabrication Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Spot Welding Robot Consumption and Growth Rate of Aerospace Industry (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Spot Welding Robot Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Spot Welding Robot Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Spot Welding Robot Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Spot Welding Robot Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Spot Welding Robot Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Spot Welding Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Spot Welding Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Spot Welding Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Spot Welding Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Spot Welding Robot Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Spot Welding Robot Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Spot Welding Robot Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Spot Welding Robot Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

