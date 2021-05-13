Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automotive Heat Exchanger, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive Heat Exchanger industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Nanning Baling

Paninco

Calsonic Kansei

Tokyo Radiator

Mahle

South Air

Valeo

G&M

Hanon System

KB AutoTech

Jiangsu Jiahe

Zhejiang Yinlun

Fawer

Wuxi Guanyun

LURUN

Modine

T.RAD

Koyorad

Senior

Tata AutoComp

Huaerda

Sanden

Dana

Shandong Tongchuang

Chaolihi Tech

Denso

Alcoil

Weifang Hengan

Pranav Vikas

Qingdao Toyo

By Type:

Air condition system

Exhaust gas heat exchanger

Intercooler

Oil cooler

Others

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Air condition system

1.2.2 Exhaust gas heat exchanger

1.2.3 Intercooler

1.2.4 Oil cooler

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Passenger Cars

1.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

3.1 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

5.1 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application

…continued

