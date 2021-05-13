Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automotive Heat Exchanger, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive Heat Exchanger industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Nanning Baling
Paninco
Calsonic Kansei
Tokyo Radiator
Mahle
South Air
Valeo
G&M
Hanon System
KB AutoTech
Jiangsu Jiahe
Zhejiang Yinlun
Fawer
Wuxi Guanyun
LURUN
Modine
T.RAD
Koyorad
Senior
Tata AutoComp
Huaerda
Sanden
Dana
Shandong Tongchuang
Chaolihi Tech
Denso
Alcoil
Weifang Hengan
Pranav Vikas
Qingdao Toyo
By Type:
Air condition system
Exhaust gas heat exchanger
Intercooler
Oil cooler
Others
By Application:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Heat Exchanger Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Air condition system
1.2.2 Exhaust gas heat exchanger
1.2.3 Intercooler
1.2.4 Oil cooler
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Passenger Cars
1.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Heat Exchanger Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis
3.1 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis
5.1 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Automotive Heat Exchanger Consumption Structure by Application
…continued
