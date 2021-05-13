Global ATV Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV), also known as a quad, four-track, four-wheeler, or quadricycle, is a vehicle equipped with four low-pressure tires and handlebars, with a seat that is straddled by the operator, along with handlebars for steering control. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.

The ATV market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the ATV industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The ATV market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global ATV market covered in Chapter 12:

Polaris

Husqvarna

Kubota

Bobcat

Hisun

Rato

Cectek

KYMCO

TGB

Honda

BMS

Yamaha Motor

Kawasaki

KTM

John Deer

Arctic Cat

BRP

XY FORCE

DRR

Suzuki

CFMOTO

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the ATV market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Sports ATC

Utility ATV

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the ATV market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Sports

Entertainment

Agriculture

Military & Defense

Others (Hunting & Forestry)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 ATV Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of ATV

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the ATV industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global ATV Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global ATV Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global ATV Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global ATV Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on ATV Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of ATV Analysis

3.2 Major Players of ATV

3.3 ATV Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of ATV

3.3.3 Labor Cost of ATV

3.4 Market Distributors of ATV

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of ATV Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global ATV Market, by Type

4.1 Global ATV Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ATV Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global ATV Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global ATV Value and Growth Rate of Sports ATC

4.3.2 Global ATV Value and Growth Rate of Utility ATV

4.3.3 Global ATV Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global ATV Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 ATV Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global ATV Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global ATV Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global ATV Consumption and Growth Rate of Sports (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global ATV Consumption and Growth Rate of Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global ATV Consumption and Growth Rate of Agriculture (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global ATV Consumption and Growth Rate of Military & Defense (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global ATV Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (Hunting & Forestry) (2015-2020)

6 Global ATV Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global ATV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global ATV Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global ATV Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America ATV Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America ATV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America ATV Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America ATV Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico ATV Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe ATV Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe ATV Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe ATV Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

