Automotive Infotainment Market 2021 Size Report Top Countries Research Trends, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The automotive infotainment market was valued at USD 17.23 billion by 2017, growing with 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Market Dynamics

Automotive infotainment is the complete blend of technology with regards to the merging of all features such as technology, entertainment and communication services. It is a booming industry all thanks to the improved statistics in enhanced consumer preferences. This industry needs a complete mix of a parts manufacturer, technology developers, solution providers, platform developers in order to continue to grow successfully. These include systems such as the car navigation systems, video systems in cars and in-car audio systems.

Growth factors in this industry have been an increase in Population and the purchasing capacity of individuals. Another factor that has resulted in the growth is the awareness and usage of smartphone technology which has encouraged similar technology to be imbibed into car infotainment. Tie-ups between software companies and car companies have resulted in better penetration and all-round development. Some of the limiting factors of the industry are the lack of good connectivity in-car infotainment. There are a number of complexities in-car infotainment, which could create hassles in growth.

Component Takeaway

The key highlighted categories of the component takeaways are Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle. There are hardware and software categorization. The main components that are a part of this segmentation involve four primary categories such as audio unit, display unit, connectivity unit, and others. Increased demand in other segments such as interactive voice recognition (IVR), Bluetooth and climate control segments has resulted in a steady growth of this industry. The software market is also expected to witness good potential growth. A good contributing factor is providing a wide range of in case infotainment software and improvement in technology.

Installation Takeaway

The installation market includes OEM and aftermarket installations. The OEM market involves pre-installed software’s into the car system. The OEM market installation is one of the most popular categories in this segment. OEM installation will be reigning in terms of revenue generation. The aftermarket has a lot of third party involvement with respect to the automotive infotainment industry. The integration to cloud systems improves the connectivity of these systems with the car.

Operating Systems Takeaway

The major operating systems are Linux, QNX, Microsoft & others. The QNX owns the major share in the category of operating systems associated with automotive infotainment, this is due to the flexibility it offers. Some of the other systems that dominate the automotive infotainment industry are Linux, Microsoft, and others.

Regional Takeaway

North America is one of the regional players in the automotive infotainments. This is because of the rise in comfort and luxury cars across the region. Following this the Asia Pacific region is a major player in this specific industry, this can be attributed to the general increase in the growth of transportation and infrastructure in these areas.

Key Vendor Takeaway

Following are a few of the key players of this industry. These include Volkswagen Group,

Ford Motor, General Motors Company, Harman International Industries, Denso Corporation, Fujitsu Ten Limited, Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, BMW, Delphi Automotive. Denso Corporation is known for its voice automation and is already being used by the popular Ford automobiles. Harman international is popular for its next-generation telematics that is used by the well-known Daimler.

