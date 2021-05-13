Global Engine Mounts Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The engine mount is a component that secures the engine within the vehicle. In most cars, the engine and transmission are bolted together and held in place by three or four mounts. The bracket that holds the transmission is called the transmission bracket, and the other is called the engine bracket.

The Engine Mounts market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Engine Mounts industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Engine Mounts market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Engine Mounts market covered in Chapter 12:

Sumitomo Riko

Nissin

Yamashita Rubber

PGI Far East

Hetian Automotive

Faw Foundry

Luoshi

Bridgestone

Hutchinson

SKF

Toyo-Rubber

ContiTech

BOGE Rubber & Plastics

Cooper Standard

TrelleborgVibracoustic

Tuopu

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Engine Mounts market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Conventional Engine Mount

Hydraulic Engine Mount

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Engine Mounts market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Engine Mounts Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Engine Mounts

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Engine Mounts industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Engine Mounts Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Engine Mounts Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Engine Mounts Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Engine Mounts Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Engine Mounts Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Engine Mounts Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Engine Mounts

3.3 Engine Mounts Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engine Mounts

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Engine Mounts

3.4 Market Distributors of Engine Mounts

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Engine Mounts Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Engine Mounts Market, by Type

4.1 Global Engine Mounts Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Engine Mounts Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Engine Mounts Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Engine Mounts Value and Growth Rate of Conventional Engine Mount

4.3.2 Global Engine Mounts Value and Growth Rate of Hydraulic Engine Mount

4.4 Global Engine Mounts Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Engine Mounts Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Engine Mounts Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Engine Mounts Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Engine Mounts Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Engine Mounts Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Engine Mounts Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Engine Mounts Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Engine Mounts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Engine Mounts Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Engine Mounts Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Engine Mounts Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Engine Mounts Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Engine Mounts Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Engine Mounts Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Engine Mounts Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Engine Mounts Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

….continued

