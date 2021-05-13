Global Aerospace Fasteners Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Aerospace Fasteners market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Aerospace Fasteners industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Aerospace Fasteners market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Aerospace Fasteners market covered in Chapter 12:

Boeing

AHG Ateliers de la Haute Garonne

LISI AEROSPACE

Airbus

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Aerospace Fasteners market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Nuts & Bolts

Rivets

Screws

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Aerospace Fasteners market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial

Defense

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Aerospace Fasteners Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Aerospace Fasteners

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Aerospace Fasteners industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aerospace Fasteners Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aerospace Fasteners Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Aerospace Fasteners

3.3 Aerospace Fasteners Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aerospace Fasteners

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Aerospace Fasteners

3.4 Market Distributors of Aerospace Fasteners

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Aerospace Fasteners Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, by Type

4.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Aerospace Fasteners Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Value and Growth Rate of Nuts & Bolts

4.3.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Value and Growth Rate of Rivets

4.3.3 Global Aerospace Fasteners Value and Growth Rate of Screws

4.3.4 Global Aerospace Fasteners Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Aerospace Fasteners Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Aerospace Fasteners Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Aerospace Fasteners Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Consumption and Growth Rate of Defense (2015-2020)

6 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Aerospace Fasteners Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Aerospace Fasteners Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Aerospace Fasteners Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Aerospace Fasteners Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Aerospace Fasteners Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

