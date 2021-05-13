Functional Drinks Market 2021 Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The functional drinks market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 74.9 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 8.2%.

Types Takeaway

In terms of different drink types, the industry is bifurcated as Energy, Sports, and Nutraceutical. Energy drinks are accounted for the highest share and are projected to maintain its dominance over the study period. Hypermarkets, On-trade, Retail Stores, and others are covered under distribution channel segment. Hypermarkets are the most significant distribution channel for these products, sharing 55.6% of the total market revenue. The degree of competition among retail stores varies from country to country which establishes a healthy platform for the growth of this distribution channel. For example, Tesco PLC has launched its own range of energy drinks in the United Kingdom and Sainsbury’s has done likewise with its Blue Bolt drink.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Functional Drinks Market, by Types, 2017 (Value%)

Regional Takeaway

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America captured highest share (i.e. 45.23%) of the overall industry in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market during the study period. However, developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to grow with highest growth rate owing to the increasing demand for functional drinks.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294113

Key Vendor Takeaway

The worldwide functional drinks industry is fragmented in nature, with the top four key players holding around 55% of the total market share. Companies present in this industry are generally large companies. The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, Red Bull Gmbh, Pepsico, Inc., and others are actively operating in this market. Of these, Pepsico, Inc. emerged as the leading company in this market, generated approximately 20% share of the total market.

Additionally, companies such as Red Bull are exclusively focused on functional drinks. However, these types of companies are increasingly facing competition from large-scale players such as pharmaceutical companies such as Taisho Pharmaceutical and Coca-Cola. For instance, Coca-Cola Company produces more than 3,500 beverage products which include a variety of sparkling and beverages, providing the company a strong platform for market growth.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294113

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Hospitals

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPES

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hypermarkets

On-trade

Retail Stores

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Piling Machine Market

High Performance Wheel Market

Library Management Software Market

Stainless Steel Forgings Market